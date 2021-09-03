Stewart Information Services Co. (STC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE STC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,866. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stewart Information Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.