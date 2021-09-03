Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Stifel Financial worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

