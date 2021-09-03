Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 4,309 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,220% compared to the average volume of 81 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,957,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,877,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $7,492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,658,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 8,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,701. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $736.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

