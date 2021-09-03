Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 176,226 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 432% compared to the typical daily volume of 33,125 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of CCJ opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Cameco has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,082 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,267 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,053,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

