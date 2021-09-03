Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Smartsheet Put Options (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,151 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,499% compared to the typical daily volume of 197 put options.

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR opened at $81.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.19.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

