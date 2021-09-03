Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,632 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,133% compared to the average daily volume of 781 put options.

In other Katapult news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,538,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,069.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Derek Medlin acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165 over the last 90 days.

Get Katapult alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Katapult stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 443,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68. Katapult has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.