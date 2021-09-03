Stockland (ASX:SGP) Insider Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Stockland (ASX:SGP) insider Kathryn (Kate) McKenzie purchased 20,000 shares of Stockland stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.60 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,960.00 ($65,685.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from Stockland’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. Stockland’s payout ratio is presently 58.44%.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

