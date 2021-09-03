StoneX Group Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $213.49 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.19.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

