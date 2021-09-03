StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGG. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 197,329.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

