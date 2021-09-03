StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,765 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 459,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

