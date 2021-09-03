StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $71.35 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.