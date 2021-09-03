StoneX Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,898 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ING opened at $13.98 on Friday. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on ING. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

