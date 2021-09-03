StoneX Group Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

