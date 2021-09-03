StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

