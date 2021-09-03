StoneX Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPA. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.