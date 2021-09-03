STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

STORE Capital stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.77. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in STORE Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in STORE Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 332,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

