Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 7,614 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 138.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.17. 6,490,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,746. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34.

