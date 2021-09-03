Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $276.61. 22,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.64 and a fifty-two week high of $280.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

