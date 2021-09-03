Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,831 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $126.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.12. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

