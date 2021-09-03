Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on October 15th

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NYSE:SUI opened at $209.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.02.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

