Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) vs. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Critical Survey

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -7.63% 0.44% 0.33% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Sundance Energy Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 11.87 -$192.30 million $0.28 68.57 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy Australia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viper Energy Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and Sundance Energy Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $18.78, indicating a potential downside of 2.20%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Sundance Energy Australia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.