Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.