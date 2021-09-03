SureRemit (RMT) Price Up 32.2% This Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $2,846.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00154376 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.55 or 0.07870814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,471.74 or 1.00100350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00819781 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

