Swiss National Bank Acquires 79,489 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of CBRE Group worth $117,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

