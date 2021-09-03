Swiss National Bank Has $128.94 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,677 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Skyworks Solutions worth $128,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

