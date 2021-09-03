Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $122,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 674.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $368.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.78. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,901 shares of company stock worth $23,612,619. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

