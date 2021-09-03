Swiss National Bank Purchases 11,726 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $104,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $684.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $620.75 and a 200-day moving average of $543.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.79 and a 12-month high of $715.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.96 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

