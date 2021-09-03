Swiss National Bank Sells 546,475 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,949,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,475 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $112,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.