Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP Sells $1,014,130.26 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,130.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.47 and a 12 month high of $191.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $86,919,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

