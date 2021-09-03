Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

Shares of SNPS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.69. 4,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,720. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $338.12. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.75.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

