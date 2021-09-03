Syntropy Achieves Market Capitalization of $223.26 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, Syntropy has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $223.26 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

