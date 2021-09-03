Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 9,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 13.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Sysco by 11.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 76,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sysco by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after buying an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. 16,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. Sysco has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

