TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.24.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

