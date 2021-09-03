Tamar Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tamar Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.5% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,463.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,460.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,317.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

