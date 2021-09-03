Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,147 shares of company stock valued at $36,190,225. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.83. 298,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

