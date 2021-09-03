Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $4.59 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.44. 100,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,619. The company has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $332.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

