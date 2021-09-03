Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Purchases 25 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 765,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,467,697,000 after buying an additional 522,460 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $423.33. The stock had a trading volume of 94,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $414.38 and a 200 day moving average of $392.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

