Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.74.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.