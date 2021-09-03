Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $26.50. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,454. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

