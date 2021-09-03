Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $26.50. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,454. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.