Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $26.50

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $25.52. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,131,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

