Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTM. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE TTM opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

