Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

TWODY remained flat at $$24.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 252. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

