Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.31.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

