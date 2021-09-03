TD Securities Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Shares of TSE:GRN opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$228.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.