Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,365 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $154.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $159.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.