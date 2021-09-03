Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $6,351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,366,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 365,902 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,761,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 361,180 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

