Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.40 Million Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of CommScope worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COMM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

