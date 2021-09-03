Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

