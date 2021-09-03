Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 62,455 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenable were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.42 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

