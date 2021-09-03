Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,038 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEX were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $224.22 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.13 and a 200 day moving average of $217.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

